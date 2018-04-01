Holiday Lights Tempt Thieves

COLUMBIA -Today Columbia Police warned the community of the grinch-like thieves out stealing Christmas cheer. Police say it's best to put your lights and decorations on a timer so they go out when you go to bed, that discourages late night prowlers.



They also said you should also write your name on big items to help get them back if someone steals them.



Two weeks ago two fraternity brothers from the University of Missouri's Sigma Chi house stole about $500 worth of Christmas lights. Luckily a neighbor caught the car the boys used and reported the license plate to Columbia police. Both boys were arrested and all the stolen decorations were returned.



"We take those reports pretty much every Christmas season. It was very uncommon that we get the decorations back that's why the case a couple weeks ago was very different," said Officer Jill Wienek of the Columbia Police.



Another Columbia resident told KOMU Wednesday that he had a similar experience 10 years ago.



"I reported it to the police department and as luck would have it the very moment I was down there the officer had them in the trunk of his car," said Charlie Harrelson.



Police say the best way to keep your decorations and your neighbor's decorations safe is to be good neighbors and "be nosey."

