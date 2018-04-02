Holiday season set to begin at Kansas City's Union Station

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Christmas holiday begins this weekend at Union Station in Kansas City.

The station will offer a day full of family activities Saturday, ending with a holiday lighting ceremony.

The program will include activities such as arts activities and music, while Aerialists, silk dancers, 8-feet tall reindeer and huge inflatable ornaments decorate the hall.

The holiday kickoff will culminate at 6:30 p.m., when the station will be illuminated with colorful lights. And a holiday favorite, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, will be running in the Regnier Extreme Screen Theatre throughout the day.

For the first time, the station will provide an Astro Botanical Garden, an inflatable sculpture garden in the Haverty Family Yards. It will include eight inflatable sculptures between 8 and 15 feet tall that will "grow" as they inflate.