Holiday Shoppers Plan Biggest Spree Since 2000

"Controlling spending starts with creating a list and a budget," said Joanna Kollmeyer of Consumer Credit Counseling Service.

Many shoppers, however, are more interested in celebrating the season than saving money.

"I always am feeling blessed that i can be generous with the people in my life that I love, so I alway enjoy and never feel guilty about buying gifts," shopper Heather Dews said.

Thirty-four percent of those polled by Gallup say they plan to spend $1,000 or more on gifts this year.