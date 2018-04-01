Holiday traveling to increase traffic

COLUMBIA – Holidays are approaching, and with it comes new travel information.

According to AAA there will be 107.3 million travelers for the 2017 year-end holiday travel period. This is a new record, and the ninth consecutive year of increasing holiday travel.

Last year there were eight hundred and eighty-five traffic crashes during the Christmas counting period, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The 2017 Christmas counting period starts Friday evening at 6 p.m. and ends on December 25 at 11:59 p.m.

AAA said 2017 will be the sixth consecutive year of reaching a new high volume mark for travel by car. It forecasts year-end travel is forecast to hit 97.4 million.