Holland Looks Sharp in Rangers Win

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) -- Derek Holland pitched five strong innings to bolster his case for a spot in Texas' rotation, and the Rangers beat the Kansas City Royals 5-2 on Sunday to snap a five-game losing streak.

Holland allowed an unearned run and five singles, struck out three and walked one. Brett Tomko finished for Texas, yielding one run and four hits.

Royals right fielder Jeff Francoeur snapped an 0-for-25 skid with three hits, including a double. Vin Mazzaro gave up two runs and six hits in five innings.

Mitch Moreland had two hits, including his third spring homer, for Texas. Julio Borbon went 3 for 4 to raise his average to .380.