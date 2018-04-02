Holliday Homers, Helps Cards End Seven-Game Skid

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Matt Holliday hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth inning that helped the St. Louis Cardinals snap a season-high seven-game skid with a 5-4 win over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.

Holliday drilled an 0-1 pitch from reliever Greg Holland and is 5 for 9 with two homers and four RBIs since coming back from a quadriceps injury June 16.

Kansas City, which won the first game of the series, has lost three of four.



Jason Motte (3-1) earned the win in relief. Closer Fernando Salas converted his 12th save in 13 chances. Holland (1-1) gave up his first home run of the season.