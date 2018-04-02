Holliday Homers, Helps Cards End Seven-Game Skid

6 years 9 months 2 weeks ago Saturday, June 18 2011 Jun 18, 2011 Saturday, June 18, 2011 8:58:00 PM CDT June 18, 2011 in Baseball
Source: AP
By: Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Matt Holliday hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth inning that helped the St. Louis Cardinals snap a season-high seven-game skid with a 5-4 win over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.

Holliday drilled an 0-1 pitch from reliever Greg Holland and is 5 for 9 with two homers and four RBIs since coming back from a quadriceps injury June 16.

Kansas City, which won the first game of the series, has lost three of four.

Jason Motte (3-1) earned the win in relief. Closer Fernando Salas converted his 12th save in 13 chances. Holland (1-1) gave up his first home run of the season.

