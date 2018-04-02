Holliday Out 4-5 days with Right Hand Injury

6 years 6 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, September 15 2011 Sep 15, 2011 Thursday, September 15, 2011 1:11:00 PM CDT September 15, 2011 in Baseball
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- St. Louis Cardinals cleanup hitter Matt Holliday will miss four or five days with an injured right hand, hurt while taking practice swings in the on deck circle.

General manager John Mozeliak says Holliday has an inflamed tendon in the middle finger. Speaking Thursday, Mozeliak said Holliday, batting .295 with 22 home runs and 74 RBIs, would be re-evaluated early next week.

The Cardinals were 4 1/2 games behind Atlanta for the National League wild card and begin a four-game series Friday night at NL East-champion Philadelphia.

Holliday was injured in the ninth inning Tuesday night and removed for a pinch hitter.

Lance Berkman batted cleanup in Wednesday's 3-2 victory at Pittsburgh and Allen Craig started in left field, Holliday's position.

