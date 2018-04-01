Holliday's hit lifts Cardinals over Pirates 3-2

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Matt Holliday's two-run single in the seventh inning off Jared Hughes capped a late rally, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 on Monday night.

Jon Jay's pinch-hit single tied the game with two outs in the seventh and Holliday followed with a sharp single to left off Hughes (6-4) to score Jay and Matt Carpenter.

John Lackey (13-8) worked out of trouble early to work seven innings and pick up his second victory with the Cardinals after arriving in a trade from Boston on July 31. Trevor Rosenthal gave up a leadoff home run in the ninth to Andrew McCutchen but held on to earn his 39th save.

Pedro Alvarez hit his 18th homer in the second off Lackey, but the Pirates managed little after that to fall further behind St. Louis and first-place Milwaukee in the NL Central race.