Holliday's Slam Caps Cardinals' Big 10th Inning

CINCINNATI (AP) - Matt Holliday's grand slam capped a seven-run 10th inning to help the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 11-4 on Sunday night.

J.J. Hoover (0-5) walked Allen Craig to lead off the 10th. One out later, David Freese singled Craig to second, extending his career-best hitting streak to 19 games, tied with San Francisco's Marco Scutaro for the longest in the National League this season.

Daniel Descalso followed with his RBI double off the left field wall. Matt Carpenter added two insurance runs with a bases-loaded single before Holliday hit his homer - a 464-foot shot into the left field seats off Curtis Partch, who was making his major league debut. The homer was Holliday's 10th of the season.

Trevor Rosenthal (1-0) had four strikeouts in two perfect innings to get the win.