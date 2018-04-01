Hollywood Ignores St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH (AP) - St. Joseph's Hollywood hopes have been dashed. The northwest Missouri city feels slighted after Warner Brothers passed on having its new Jesse James movie associated with the town. The Wild West outlaw James was assassinated in St. Joseph. But the film, released Friday in select cities and titled "The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford," has no ties whatsoever to the town. Beth Conway says that's a disappointment. Conway is communications director for the St. Joseph Convention and Visitors Bureau. She's tried the past two years to get the movie shot or debuted in St. Joseph. The film stars Brad Pitt as James, and Casey Affleck as his assassin. It was shot in Canada and had its world premiere in Venice, Italy.