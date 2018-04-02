Holocaust Exhibition Opens

JEFFERSON CITY - The Holocaust Education and Awareness Commission opened its Holocaust Memorial Week Exhibition on Monday at the state capitol.

The exhibit is displayed in the capitol's first floor rotunda and consists of winning art and poetry submissions that portray events and emotions from the Holocaust. Each year the St. Louis Holocaust Museum and Learning Center provides the contest for students across Missouri.

Exhibits included textured drawings, pictures, collages, poems, and short entry essays. The exhibit will be on display until Thursday, raising awareness for anyone who passes through the rotunda. This exhibit is in conjunction with the Holocaust Memory Day on May 1.

A poetry entry by Anny Beninno, a senior at Central High School, was entitled "I Am A Jew." It tells the story in the point of view of a holocaust survivor:

I am a child stolen is my childhood...

I use my memories and put them to good,

I was a child.

I tell my story that's what I do I tell the horrors of my life,

I am Jew.

The exhibits goal, as described by Jean Cavender, the director of the Holocaust Museum and Learning Center, is "to spark anything in the youth's world, and how they perceive other people. To plant a seed and allow the education to mushroom through younger generations."

Cavender also encourages schools to provide feedback on the exhibit, including submitting entries for next year's contest.