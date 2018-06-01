Holts Summit Body Identified

4 years 3 months 4 weeks ago Thursday, January 30 2014 Jan 30, 2014 Thursday, January 30, 2014 6:24:00 PM CST January 30, 2014 in News
By: Harris Chang, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

HOLTS SUMMIT- The Holts Summit Police Department has identified a body as Jessica Murafetis, 44, from Chilhowee, MO in Johnson County.

A customer found Murafetis at 11:28 a.m, Thursday in a grassy field behind an Exxon Gas Station.

Currently, there are no suspects but Holts Summit Police are investigating her death as a homicide.  

Murafetis's body will undergo an autopsy tomorrow. 

If any information is known regarding Murafetis's death, contact Lt. Bryan Reid with Holts Summit Police Department at (573) 896-8431 or Callaway Crime Stoppers at (573) 592-2474.

More News

Grid
List

Expert predicts less dramatic administration with Mike Parson as governor
Expert predicts less dramatic administration with Mike Parson as governor
JEFFERSON CITY – A political observer at MU says Lt. Gov. Mike Parson, and the General Assembly, are likely to... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 3:12:00 AM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Missouri prepares for new governor
Missouri prepares for new governor
JEFFERSON CITY - Lt. Gov. Mike Parson will be sworn in as the new Governor of Missouri at 5:30 p.m.... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 2:49:00 AM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Police protection returns to New Bloomfield
Police protection returns to New Bloomfield
NEW BLOOMFIELD - The New Bloomfield Board of Aldarman passed an ordinance Thursday night to allow Holts Summit to provide... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 11:29:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

Ameren to lower rate for natural gas
Ameren to lower rate for natural gas
COLUMBIA- Ameren customers in mid-Missouri will soon see lower natural gas prices. The energy company is changing its natural gas... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 8:26:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

UPDATE: MAY 2018 is the hottest on record
UPDATE: MAY 2018 is the hottest on record
COLUMBIA – May is known as a spring month and April is known as a rainy month. Recall the saying,... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 5:20:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in Weather

Law firm requests pardon before Greitens' resignation
Law firm requests pardon before Greitens' resignation
COLUMBIA - Bukowsky Law Firm has one last request for Gov. Eric Greitens during his final hours in office. The... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 3:50:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

New details in DeBrodie's death raise questions about lack of charges
New details in DeBrodie's death raise questions about lack of charges
FULTON – After the release of new documents related to Carl DeBrodie’s death, many people are asking why no one... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 3:33:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

Judge supports collection of Confide users' data in Greitens' case
Judge supports collection of Confide users' data in Greitens' case
JEFFERSON CITY - A circuit judge said he is in support of collecting the names and numbers of members of... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 2:11:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

Police detail shooting that led to school lockdown
Police detail shooting that led to school lockdown
JEFFERSON CITY - A shooting led to a lockdown of several Jefferson City Public Schools buildings Thursday afternoon. The school... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 1:52:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

2017 Vehicle Stops Report data draw concerns of racial profiling in Columbia
2017 Vehicle Stops Report data draw concerns of racial profiling in Columbia
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia released a portion of the data from the 2017 Vehicle Stops Report about the... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 1:30:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man arrested for waving sword at people
Jefferson City man arrested for waving sword at people
JEFFERSON CITY - Prosecutors charged a man on Wednesday with unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest after he... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 12:18:42 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

Boone County K9 dies during training exercise
Boone County K9 dies during training exercise
COLUMBIA - One of the K9 dogs serving the Boone County Sheriff's Department died during a training exercise Wednesday. ... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 12:10:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

State auditor to begin closeout audit of Greitens' administration
State auditor to begin closeout audit of Greitens' administration
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway announced her office will conduct audits of Gov. Eric Greitens and Lt.... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 11:28:00 AM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

University student's death was suicide; roommate takes plea
University student's death was suicide; roommate takes plea
COLUMBIA (AP) — A former roommate of a University of Missouri student who committed suicide has pleaded guilty to... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 7:04:00 AM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

St. Louis woman dead after van accident in Phelps County
St. Louis woman dead after van accident in Phelps County
COLUMBIA - A single-car accident in Phelps County claimed the life of a St. Louis woman and injured a man,... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 4:56:00 AM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

Governor's resignation leaves many Missourians talking
Governor's resignation leaves many Missourians talking
COLUMBIA- Governor Eric Greitens resigned Tuesday afternoon sending a shockwave throughout all of Missouri. One Columbia man didn’t believe the... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 3:24:00 AM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

Macon childcare facility seeks stability with fundraising
Macon childcare facility seeks stability with fundraising
MACON - After more than a month of fundraising, the Community Child Development Center (CCDC) is still below its goal... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 2:17:00 AM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

Busy day for state leadership after Greitens announces resignation
Busy day for state leadership after Greitens announces resignation
JEFFERSON CITY - It was a whirlwind day for Lt. Gov. Mike Parson and House and Senate leadership Wednesday as... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, May 30 2018 May 30, 2018 Wednesday, May 30, 2018 9:28:00 PM CDT May 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 70°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
5am 68°
6am 68°
7am 69°
8am 73°