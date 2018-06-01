Holts Summit Body Identified
HOLTS SUMMIT- The Holts Summit Police Department has identified a body as Jessica Murafetis, 44, from Chilhowee, MO in Johnson County.
A customer found Murafetis at 11:28 a.m, Thursday in a grassy field behind an Exxon Gas Station.
Currently, there are no suspects but Holts Summit Police are investigating her death as a homicide.
Murafetis's body will undergo an autopsy tomorrow.
If any information is known regarding Murafetis's death, contact Lt. Bryan Reid with Holts Summit Police Department at (573) 896-8431 or Callaway Crime Stoppers at (573) 592-2474.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY – A political observer at MU says Lt. Gov. Mike Parson, and the General Assembly, are likely to... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Lt. Gov. Mike Parson will be sworn in as the new Governor of Missouri at 5:30 p.m.... More >>
in
NEW BLOOMFIELD - The New Bloomfield Board of Aldarman passed an ordinance Thursday night to allow Holts Summit to provide... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Ameren customers in mid-Missouri will soon see lower natural gas prices. The energy company is changing its natural gas... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – May is known as a spring month and April is known as a rainy month. Recall the saying,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Bukowsky Law Firm has one last request for Gov. Eric Greitens during his final hours in office. The... More >>
in
FULTON – After the release of new documents related to Carl DeBrodie’s death, many people are asking why no one... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A circuit judge said he is in support of collecting the names and numbers of members of... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A shooting led to a lockdown of several Jefferson City Public Schools buildings Thursday afternoon. The school... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia released a portion of the data from the 2017 Vehicle Stops Report about the... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Prosecutors charged a man on Wednesday with unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest after he... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - One of the K9 dogs serving the Boone County Sheriff's Department died during a training exercise Wednesday. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway announced her office will conduct audits of Gov. Eric Greitens and Lt.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA (AP) — A former roommate of a University of Missouri student who committed suicide has pleaded guilty to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A single-car accident in Phelps County claimed the life of a St. Louis woman and injured a man,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Governor Eric Greitens resigned Tuesday afternoon sending a shockwave throughout all of Missouri. One Columbia man didn’t believe the... More >>
in
MACON - After more than a month of fundraising, the Community Child Development Center (CCDC) is still below its goal... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - It was a whirlwind day for Lt. Gov. Mike Parson and House and Senate leadership Wednesday as... More >>
in