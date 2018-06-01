Holts Summit Body Identified

HOLTS SUMMIT- The Holts Summit Police Department has identified a body as Jessica Murafetis, 44, from Chilhowee, MO in Johnson County.

A customer found Murafetis at 11:28 a.m, Thursday in a grassy field behind an Exxon Gas Station.

Currently, there are no suspects but Holts Summit Police are investigating her death as a homicide.

Murafetis's body will undergo an autopsy tomorrow.

If any information is known regarding Murafetis's death, contact Lt. Bryan Reid with Holts Summit Police Department at (573) 896-8431 or Callaway Crime Stoppers at (573) 592-2474.