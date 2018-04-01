Holts Summit Food Company Expanding, Expects 43 New Jobs

HOLTS SUMMIT - The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) announced the expansion of a Holts Summit-based food company Wednesday. Pro Food Systems, Inc., which distributes Champs Chicken products, plans to construct a new facility in Holts Summit and create 43 new jobs.

Pro Food Systems, Inc. plans to invest $6 million to construct the new headquarters, which will also move distribution operations in Dallas, Salt Lake City, and St. Louis back to Holts Summit.

"Most importantly for me was about keeping the jobs here," said CEO and president Shawn Burcham.

Burcham said there was once plans to move the company's headquarters to Texas, but decided against it.

The DED authorized an incentive package to assist Pro Foods Systems with its expansion. The incentive package consists of $343,000 in Enhanced Enterprise Zone tax credits, which will act as savings for Pro Foods Systems.

DED Director of Communications John Fougere told KOMU 8 News the tax credits were awarded to Burcham's business for the promise of providing two new jobs and investing a minimum of $100,000 for expansion.

"The city and the state have been instrumental in helping us get a community development block grant put together for the infrastructure needs that will support the additional truck traffic that we'll have coming in here," Burcham said.

The expected jobs at the Holts Summit food company come after a September jobs reports showed Missouri added 2,500 new jobs with an unemployment rate of 6.9 percent.

Burcham said the construction on the new building should be completed sometime in 2013.