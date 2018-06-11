Holts Summit hopes community garden will encourage healthy eating

HOLTS SUMMIT - Community partners are hoping a new garden will bring people together while learning about healthy eating and nutrition.

Healthy Schools, Healthy Communities and Master Gardeners partnered together to bring a new source of nutrition to Holts Summit.

Healthy Communities Coordinator Ashley Varner says she hopes the garden will incite a change in traditional diets and give people healthier options.

Varner said this garden is also a chance to encourage a change in children in the community as well.

"When we're eating real food, we are going to be role models for our children. So we obviously want to bring those children into the garden but be role models for them to eat healthy and to give them the skills."

In the garden, there will be a variety of fresh vegetables from cabbage to tomatoes. There is also a mini orchard where several fruit trees are growing.

John Oehring, a member of Central Missouri Master Gardeners, said he has 40 years of experience in gardening. He said it is a skill he not only wants to share, but needs to share with his community.

"We want to make this a landmark. We want to bring the community to this location and teach them about gardening," Oehring said.

Part of the program surrounding the garden will include lessons on how people can grow food for themselves.

Oehring said he also hopes the lessons will inspire others to grow their own food.

"A lot of people think gardening is hard and you can make it hard," Ohering said. "But there's ways you can do bucket gardening, container gardening on your own porch."

Varner says the garden will bring people together to learn and enjoy one another.

"There will be a sense of community with others who enjoy the same thing you do, relationships and time with your children and eating healthier."