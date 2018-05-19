Holts Summit man found guilty in statutory sodomy case

COLUMBIA - A Holts Summit man was found guilty of two counts of statutory sodomy in a two-day jury trial May 16 and 17.

Joshua Urban, 25, was charged in the first degree for touching the genitals of a four-year-old girl and having that child reciprocate the actions. These interactions occurred from January 2016 to June 2017.

Urban was arrested Dec. 31, 2017 after a Callaway County investigation. After the trial Wednesday and Thursday, the jury found Urban guilty of both offenses. Both offenses result in 10 years to life in prison. Ben Miller, the assistant prosecuting attorney, prosecuted the case.

Urban's sentencing is on June 11, 2018, and is set for hearing on the post-trial motions.