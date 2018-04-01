Holts Summit Man Pleads Guilty in Charges Related to Child's Death

HOLTS SUMMIT - Bryan Sartor pleaded guilty on Monday to charges related to the death of a 9-month old boy in June 2012.

Sartor is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. His sentencing is scheduled for April 1.

Megan Ayres, the mother of the child and Sartor's girlfriend, was sentenced last month to five years in prison.

Sartor and Ayres were originally charged in June 2012 with charges related to the child's death.

Emergency dispatchers got the 9-1-1 call from 964 South Summit Drive, lot 10 Wednesday at 11:07 a.m. The caller, Sartor, said the two-year-old was blue, not breathing and "beyond any help." When emergency crews arrived they realized it was actually the 9-month-old baby, and not the 2-year-old that had died. Investigators with the police department questioned Sartor and Ayres. The couple told police they put the baby to bed between 10 and 11 p.m. and didn't check on the child again until 11 a.m. the next morning, about 12 hours later.

Police officials said Ayres and Sartor admitted to using methamphetamine the night before they found the baby.

Ayres' second child, a two-year old girl, was put into protective custody by workers from Missouri Social Services.