Holts Summit Revisited

1 decade 5 months 4 weeks ago Wednesday, October 03 2007 Oct 3, 2007 Wednesday, October 03, 2007 5:15:30 PM CDT October 03, 2007 in News

Marty Wilson, a Holts Summit resident, was trying to make his city a better place to live, until the mayor stepped in.

"That's the part that's the worst, because of ego, it's going to cost the city money," said Wilson.

The ego, Marty Wilson says, belongs to Mayor Richard Parks. The money that will now cost the city to renovate Greenway Park, could have cost the city nothing.

From the gutters to the sidewalk and even upgrades to the ball field, it all was donated for free.

The main reason behind Wilson's work was to get the Civic Center at Greenway Park in compliance with the Americans With Disabilities Act. As the park stands right now, the city can't use it and hasn't been able to since purchasing it in October 2005.

Wilson went to the City Clerk and Parks Commission to ask for a list of what needed to be done.

"Within four hours, we had everything donated for free," said Wilson.

Everything would have been finished in time for this year's Fourth of July celebration.

"We would have had it so people could sit inside and use this park because that's where they shot off fireworks. Instead people had to sit out in the fields and stuff," said Wilson. "It would have generated revenue, and the city desperately needs revenue."

After confirming donations from different companies, Wilson worked up a presentation to explain this at a city meeting.

"I made up presentation. Cheryl and the mayor went over it. That night I was to present it. They prepared the room, had a projector all set up. Then, mayor is like who are you and what are you doing? I said I'm here to make the presentation about the park. He said I didn't know anything about it. I don't think this is an appropriate place for you to do it. After the meeting, the mayor came up to me and said you are not allowed to speak to anybody from the city, but me. You're not allowed to talk to city employees, and we're not interested in you helping with the mark," Wilson said.

In work session notes from April 23, it is noted that "Mayor Parks believes the proposal leaves the city open for possible litigation. Work such as wiring and construction should be done by a reputable firm who would be held accountable if something were to go wrong."

"At later meetings, he has said we don't want people who don't know what they are doing volunteering. We're not interested in this. We don't care about your agenda for the park," said Wilson. "And, it wasn't my agenda. I just got the wish list from the City Clerk and City Engineer and Parks Commission and got what they wanted by pulling favors fro local contractors, suppliers, builders, excavators."

Brenda Leydens is the President of the Holts Summit Community Betterment Association, an organization that tries to do exactly what's in their title. In March, the HSCBA held an auction and donated some of the money to the city for Greenway Park.

"We issued a check for $1500 and asked that it be used for some type of permanent fixture at the park," said Leydens.

Marilyn Ringland, a member of the Parks Commission said the $1500 has been earmarked for playground equipment. The money still has not been used. The HSCBA is trying to urge the city to improve the park sooner than later.

"I grew up playing ball here, and in a small town, that's what we did. And the civic association could be used for so many things, we could have programs for senior citizens, for youths. And right now, it is sitting idle because it's not up to ADA code and hopefully that will change and just give our residents a lot more things to do," said Leydens.

Right now, it doesn't appear the city is any closer to making park improvements. Last month, the Board of Alderman failed to award a bid for construction of an accessible restroom and the repair of the ramp at the Civic Center. Two companies bid, but neither got the job because the board did not vote to accept them.

After Megan Murphy from KOMU made repeated attempts to contact city officials about Greenway Park, no one would consent to an interview. Alderman Mary Ann Durham is the liaison between the Board of Alderman and the Parks Commission. In a phone conversation between Murphy and Durham, before Durham hung up on her, Durham told Murphy she would not do an interview and that "the Parks Commission could take care of itself."

Marty Wilson believes Holts Summit is using its money for the wrong things.

In September, the board voted to pay for Alderman Jim Ringland's legal fees in the lawsuit fellow Alderman Pam Murray filed against him for the defamation of character and slander. Wilson says the city could use that money for Greenway Park.

Aside from the issue of city funds, Wilson says the fact the mayor didn't allow him to help his city is the worst part.

"If that happened with me, I wonder how many other people have come to try to donate time, money, materials, manpower to the city and have been rejected," said Wilson. "The problem is the city is dying and as many people as can help save it is what they should be after."

In an attempt to give Mayor Richard Parks a chance to speak and to give his side of the story, Murphy called him again on Monday and he did not return her call.

More News

Grid
List

Columbia copes with first measurable snow on Easter since WW2
Columbia copes with first measurable snow on Easter since WW2
COLUMBIA – Columbia got its first measurable snowfall on Easter since 1940 Sunday. The National Weather Service estimates the... More >>
1 hour ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 6:18:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in News

Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
On March 31, 2018, at around 6:00 PM, members of the Audrain County Sheriff's Office and the Mexico Public... More >>
2 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 4:32:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in Continuous News

Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 8:13:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 5:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:04:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:35:44 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:26:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:10:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 7:25:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 6:35:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 2:12:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
COLUMBIA – Two bloggers, mothers and business partners are ringing in the new year with a new work. Polly Conner... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 1:20:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — About 300 Missouri seniors and people with disabilities have lost in-home care services... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 11:27:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 27°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 4 active weather alerts
8pm 27°
9pm 27°
10pm 27°
11pm 28°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

7:00p
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
9:20p
Dateline NBC
10:00p
KOMU 8 News @ 10
7:00p
Stuart Little
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Family Guy

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
9:20p
Dateline NBC
7:00p
Stuart Little
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Family Guy