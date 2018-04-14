Holts Summit to sign agreement with drug task force

HOLTS SUMMIT - The Holts Summit police chief will sign an agreement at Monday night's Board of Alderman meeting making the police department an associate member of the MUSTANG Drug Task Force.

The MUSTANG Drug Task Force has five full members that provide the majority of the force's personnel and equipment: Boone County Sheriff's Department, Callaway County Sheriff's Department, Cole County Sheriff's Department, Jefferson City Police Department and Fulton Police Department.

The Holts Summit Police Department will be an associate member of MUSTANG Drug Task Force, meaning that the department's personnel and equipment will be available for drug-related crimes in the area.

The MUSTANG Drug Task Force already operates in Holts Summit, according to Chief Kyle McIntyre.

"This agreement is just so they can use our resources," McIntyre said. "Just standard business practice."

McIntyre said, while there is a drug problem in Holts Summit, he doesn't think it's greater than anywhere else.