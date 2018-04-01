Holts Summit to Vote on $7 Million Sewer Bond

HOLTS SUMMIT - A week from Tuesday Holts Summit voters will decide on a $7 million sewer bond proposal. Half of Holts Summit sewage currently goes to the Jefferson City waste treatment plant. The city administrator estimates the Holts Summit pays Jefferson city anywhere between $120,000-$150,000 to treat the sewage.

If the proposal is passed, the city would build a new sewage treatment plant, it will connect five areas to the improved wastewater system, improve the lift station, and close down the sewage lagoon near Choctaw Ridge in Holts Summit.

Brian Crane, the city administrator said Holts Summit's current sewer plant is outdated and too small to keep up with the rate the city is growing.

"It's been in operation since 1989, and we bought it used out of a St. Louis subdivision, and it's gotten a lot of use."

Crane he does not yet have an estimate for how much money a new sewer plant could save.

Residents can vote on the issue April 5.