Holts Summit Woman Arrested in Connection with October Bank Robbery
HOLTS SUMMIT - A 41-year-old Holts Summit woman was arrested Thursday in connection with a bank robbery last October. Police say both Terry Andrew-Coleman and her husband Gary Coleman are responsible for robbing Bank Star One in New Bloomfield.
Gary Coleman was arrested in Texas and brought back to the Callaway County Jail where he is being held on a $30,000 dollar bond.
Terry Andrew-Coleman was arrested on a Cole County probation violation warrant, but has been released on a $31,000 dollar bond.
More News
Grid
List
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A 30-year-old inmate was charged Friday with capital murder in the shooting deaths of... More >>
in
BOONVILLE – Police said a technician at a local gas station found an internal skimmer device inside a gas pump... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A Fulton man could face more than 200 years in prison after being found guilty of 12... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – The U.S. House passed the 2018 farm bill, formally known as the Agriculture and Nutrition Act of... More >>
in
FULTON - Despite rainfall these past two days, statistics show most of Missouri is dryer than usual. Data released... More >>
in
HUNTSVILLE – The sentencing phase of the trial for a convicted murderer began Friday. Jeffrey Nichols was convicted Thursday... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Graduate students at the University of Missouri celebrated Thursday after they were officially considered employees, but the celebration... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - MU has faced big challenges in recent years - from changes in administration to loss of state funding... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Police Department has canceled an Amber Alert for Brajean Sledge, a missing 15-year-old girl... More >>
in
McALLEN, Texas (AP) — Immigration enforcement on the U.S.-Mexico border was plunged deeper into chaos over President Donald Trump's... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – Gov. Mike Parson signed his first five bills as Missouri's governor Friday. The bills he signed... More >>
in
(CNN) -- More than 30 children attending a summer camp in Florida were taken to the hospital Thursday after they... More >>
in
MORGAN COUNTY - Authorities said a Gravois Mills woman died in a one-vehicle car accident near Laurie, Missouri. According... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A statewide campaign encourages expecting mothers to monitor their infant's movement in the womb. The Missouri... More >>
in
NEW BLOOMFIELD - After months of tension between citizens and city officials, the city council met for the first time... More >>
in
AUXVASSE - Police in Auxvasse posted a warning on Facebook Wednesday about unlicensed salesmen in the area, but the company... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - 1 and 6 males are sexually abused by the time they are 18. For the first time... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri is changing some of its rules and regulations to offer more leave and layoff... More >>
in