Holts Summit Woman Arrested in Connection with October Bank Robbery

HOLTS SUMMIT - A 41-year-old Holts Summit woman was arrested Thursday in connection with a bank robbery last October. Police say both Terry Andrew-Coleman and her husband Gary Coleman are responsible for robbing Bank Star One in New Bloomfield.

Gary Coleman was arrested in Texas and brought back to the Callaway County Jail where he is being held on a $30,000 dollar bond.

Terry Andrew-Coleman was arrested on a Cole County probation violation warrant, but has been released on a $31,000 dollar bond.