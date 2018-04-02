Holts Summit Woman to be Tried in Callaway County

FULTON, Mo. (AP) -- The murder trial of the wife of a former mid-Missouri police officer will be held in Callaway County but a jury will be chosen in another county.



Prosecution and defense attorneys agreed during a hearing Monday that 38-year-old Sandra Plunkett will be tried in Callaway County for first-degree murder.



The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports that Plunkett is charged with killing former Jefferson City police officer Paul Plunkett in January at their Holts Summit home.



Callaway County Prosecuting Attorney Chris Wilson agreed to have the trial in Callaway County but wanted the jury brought in from another county.



Sandra Plunkett told investigators a man dressed in camouflage had pointed a gun at her outside her home. She said she found her husband shot to death in their home.