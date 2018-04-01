Home Burns in Fulton

FULTON - The Fulton Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire around 7 p.m. Thursday night.

Fire fighters successfully contained the fire within 20 minutes. There was no one in the home at the time.

While smoke detectors were present inside the house, officials say they were not working.

The department estimates the fire caused approximately $60,000 in damages. Investigators say they are still checking into the cause of the fire, but nothing appears suspicious at this time.