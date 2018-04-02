Home Health Worker Charged with Beating Patient

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A Florissant home health care worker is charged with third-degree abuse for allegedly using a belt to beat a group home resident who soiled a car as the pair returned from a shopping trip.

KMOV-TV reports that 23-year-old Daniel Bonner was charged Tuesday with a misdemeanor offense in St. Louis County Circuit Court.

He is accused of assaulting a man with mild retardation and schizophrenia in late September while working at a group home managed by Preferred Alternatives Inc. in St. Charles. The company says Bonner has since been fired. Online court records don't list an attorney for Bonner.

The group home resident was treated at an area hospital for cuts and bruises.