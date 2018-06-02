Home Intruder Shot, Killed in St. Charles County

DARDENNE PRAIRIE (AP) - St. Charles County authorities say an intruder was shot and killed by the homeowner.

Sheriff's Department spokesman Lt. Craig McGuire says 20-year-old William Carlton of St. Charles broke into a home in Dardenne Prairie Wednesday night and began beating a 57-year-old woman. Her 64-year-old husband shot and killed the attacker.

The homeowners told police they did not know Carlton. The man told authorities he and his wife were watching TV when he saw a man looking through the door at them. The doors opened and the attacker came inside, allegedly grabbing the woman, then beating her.

The husband went upstairs and grabbed a revolver, then allegedly warned Carlton before shooting him in the upper torso.

Police say it appears the shooting was justified.