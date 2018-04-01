Home Invasion Robbery

The 22-year-old victim reported he was inside his apartment when suspect #1, an acquaintance of his, knocked on the door. That suspect entered and sat down inside the apartment.

A few minutes later, two other suspects entered and ordered the victim down to the floor. Suspect #2 held a large caliber handgun and hit the victim's face with it, demanding money. Suspect #3 helped suspect #2 tie the victim's hands and legs together.

All three suspects then ransacked the apartment looking for money. They took an undisclosed amount of money and sports jerseys.

Suspect #1 is described as a dark-complexioned black male around 6'2" and 180-200 lbs. He is estimated to be in his late teens to early 20s and was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Suspect #2 is described as a black male around 6'0" and 170-180 lbs. He is estimated to be in his late teens to early twenties and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and a red bandana over his face. He was carrying a large caliber chrome handgun with black grips.

Suspect #3 is described as a black male around 6'2" and 190 lbs. He is estimated to be in his late teens to early twenties and was last seen wearing a black or blue hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

The victim was able to free himself after the suspects left. He suffered a minor cut to his lip and abrasions on his face but refused any medical attention when police arrived.

The Columbia Police Department's Major Crimes Unit is continuing to investigate the case. Authorities request anyone with information to call CRIME STOPPERS at (573) 875-8477. Information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a reward up to $1,500.