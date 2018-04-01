Home invasion suspect, homeowner killed in shooting

ST. CHARLES (AP) — The owner of a suburban St. Louis home and a man suspected of breaking into the home are dead following a shooting.

Police say the suspect, in his 20s, broke into the St. Charles County home of 53-year-old Daniel Patrick Donovan before 4 a.m. Monday. One of Donovan's sons was also shot but survived. The dead suspect has not been identified.

Police say the suspect, armed with two guns, broke into the home and confronted a man and his girlfriend about drugs. Donovan heard the commotion and intervened.

The altercation between Donovan and the suspect moved to the back yard where another of Donovan's sons joined in the fight. All three were shot during the scuffle. The son's condition is not immediately available.