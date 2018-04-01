Home of Clydesdale Horses Popular Tourist Draw

BOONVILLE (AP) - The ranch in central Missouri where the famous Budweiser Clydesdale horses are raised is becoming a popular stop for visitors.

Warm Springs Ranch in Boonville had 24,000 visitors last year, an increase of 33 percent from 2012. John Soto, supervisor of the ranch, says he expects the numbers to keep climbing.

He credits Budweiser's famous Super Bowl ads in part for the interest. And he notes it's the only place in the country that offers a behind-the-scene look at the animals.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that for $10, visitors are able to see horses ranging from foals just a few days old to breeding stallions and pregnant mares, as well the breeding facilities. A VIP tour for groups also is offered.