Home Proposed for Homeless Students

So in what may be a first for a public school district in the U-S, Henke's suburban St. Louis district is planning to open a group home for homeless students. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports today that the Maplewood-Richmond Heights district has put down money on a home in a neighborhood near the high school. The home will be called Joe's Place, named after an anonymous businessman who contributed ten-thousand dollars for the project. If the city council and school board approve, the home could open in the fall.