Homecoming Blood Drive

COLUMBIA - MU kicked off its 25th Annual Homecoming Blood Drive with an opening ceremony at 11:30 a.m. on Monday. The drive is held at the Hearnes Center and is organized by students. Last year's drive collected over 4,000 units of blood.

The homecoming blood drive is one of the top three college-based drives nationwide. It was open from 12-6 p.m. Monday, 12-9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and 12-6 p.m. Thursday.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, 346 units of blood had been collected at the 25th Annual University of Missouri Homecoming Blood Drive at Hearnes Center. 920 units of blood were collected Monday. The four-day goal is 4,000 units.

Walk-in donors are welcome, or you can make an appointment online.