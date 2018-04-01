Homecoming Drinking Concerns Police

COLUMBIA - MU Police expressed concerns Wednesday over the Mizzou Tigers' primetime game with the Oklahoma Soooners and the first ever College Gameday. The night game will bring a full day of tailgating and other festivities. Police worry fans will drink all day leading up to game time.



University Police remind attendees drinking is not allowed on Francis Quadrangle, the site of ESPN's College Gameday.





According to the MU's Athletic Web Site, "The University rules permit the use of alcoholic beverages at tailgate parties or picnic activities at NCAA intercollegiate athletic events only on the day of the event and in the general proximity of the event, including outdoor locatios or in outdoor parking areas."





However, police said the quad is not in close enough proximity to the stadium and is not a tailgating spot that allows drinking.





Police are also concerned with the late night kickoff and the impact it may have on fans who start their drinking early.





"The more people drink all day, the more it could lead to fights, arguments and disruptions later on," said Capt. Brian Weimer. "Without question it is factored into our security plan for this weekend."







