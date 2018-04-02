Homecoming for a Mid-Missouri National Guard Unit

It's been seven months since Commander Art Schlender and his unit have been home. While he was gone his wife patiently waited.

"I felt really alone and scared but I got to talk to him everyday so that helped a lot," Doris Schlender said.

Today was the last day of deployment for Schlender and his six member crew. While in Kuwait the soldiers transported passengers and cargo throughout southwest Asia. They transported more than 1,200 passengers and more than 50,000 pounds of cargo, but Schlender says that wasn't the best part.

"The best memory was leaving. I guess the hottest temperature while we were there was about 139 degrees. So the environment was pretty harsh. Winds were up to 40, 45 knots so you had blowing sand. It was like being in a sandblaster a lot of times. It wasn't pleasant being over there," Schlender said.

The soldiers spent about 1,000 hours in the air and traveled to 12 countries, so for them there is no place like home.