Homecoming Game To Be Streamed Online

COLUMBIA - The 2011 Homecoming game against Iowa State University will be streamed online, making it the first-ever live stream of a Tiger football game.

The game will kick off at 1:07 p.m. and will be streamed exclusively to Mizzou All-Access subscribers. Non-subscribers can view the game for $9.95, which is the cost of one month of All-Access membership.

The webcast will feature the same TigerVision video feed shown at Faurot Field with audio from the Mizzou Radio Network broadcast. Mike Kelly, Howard Richards, and Chris Gervino will call the game.

Subscribers can view the game at http://mutigers.tv/?media=270019 beginning at 12:30 p.m. CT Saturday. To become a Mizzou All-Access subscriber and order the webcast, please visit https://reg.cstv.com/register/?school_code=miss.

The minimum system requirements include Adobe® Flash® Player 10, a 16-bit or higher sound card and speakers, and a high-speed broadband internet connection with 600kbps or greater available bandwidth.