Homecoming Parade 2012

COLUMBIA - Groups are putting the final touches on their floats Friday to be ready for the homecoming parade Saturday.

The parade starts at 7 a.m. but participants line up on the corner of Rollins Street and Tiger Avenue at 5:30 a.m.

The parade start time was moved up because the homecoming game is so early. Mizzou is playing Kentucky, and kickoff is at 11 a.m.

Some people have said the parade will start in the dark so flashlights may be a new addition. Either way, it is going to be very cold so make sure you bring along those jackets and blankets.