Homeless Advocate to Detail Tent City Plans

ST. LOUIS (AP) - An advocate for the homeless is proposing a new site in St. Louis where people can set up tents and other temporary housing.

The Rev. Larry Rice of the New Life Evangelistic Center scheduled a news conference Monday morning to offer details of what he calls "Integrity Village."

Rice's plan calls for a two-acre tent city near Interstate 44 that he says will be a religious community where all faiths are welcome.

Development of the tent city comes after the city of St. Louis moved to shut down homeless encampments along the Mississippi River. The city says the encampments were increasingly violent and infested with rats