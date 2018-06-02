Homeless Man Receives Probation for Robbery With Ax

ST. LOUIS - A homeless man has been sentenced to three years of probation for walking into a crowded Jack in the Box restaurant in St. Louis, pulling out an ax and trying to rob the place.

Terry Madlock Jr. was sentenced Thursday and placed in a mental health caseload.

No one was hurt in the robbery in July 2010. A police officer walked in while the crime was in progress and ordered Madlock to put down the ax.

Madlock, who is 35, allegedly told workers, "Give me everything you have because I'm (expletive) hungry."