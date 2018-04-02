Homeless Rousted in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Springfield police have broken up a homeless camp in the northern part of the city. Chief Paul Williams says police went to the camp Thursday and arrested 18 people. The arrests came one day after residents were told to clear out within 24 hours.

The Springfield News-Leader reported that some people estimated the camp had been used for as many as seven years.

The camp is set up in a wooded area. It features a common area that includes a shower, kitchen, potted tomatoes and a sitting area.

Williams says police received permission to enforce the city's trespassing ordinance after nearby property owners complained of a recent spike in crime.

Since the camp was broken up, advocates have been looking for new places for the displaced residents to stay.