Homeless Youth Speak Out at Daniel Boone Regional Library

COLUMBIA - Youth gathered Thursday at the Daniel Boone Regional Library to share their stories about homelessness for "Homeless Youth Awareness Month." Thursday's events started with an introduction to Rainbow House, a Columbia homeless youth program.

Rainbow House receives about 10-15 calls every month from children who are abused or kicked out of their homes according to its website.

The National Runaway Switchboard received 2,562 phone calls from homeless children in Missouri last year.

The Daniel Boone Regional Library is also hosting a homeless youth photography exhibit for the entire month.