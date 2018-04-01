Homelessness conference discusses improvements

COLUMBIA - A two-day conference hosted by the Governor's Committee to End Homelessness (GCEH) began Wednesday. The GCEH is pairing up with National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week.

"This year the continuum of care community across the state of Missouri was awarded about $28.6 million for 120 housing programs and service programs across the state," said U.S. Department of Housing Urban Development (HUD) Regional Administrator Jennifer Tidwell.

Last month, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development released the 2014 annual assessment report on homelessness in Missouri. The amount of homelessness has decreased by 10% since 2010 According to HUD.



The beginning of the conference focused on homeless families and children in the welfare system. The primary goal of the GCEH is to create conversation to support ideas and practices that will better service families in need.

Dr. Patrick Fowler of Washington University in St. Louis said 18-percent of kids will experience homelessness, either living in a shelter or on the streets.

"Housing services provided to child welfare families doesn't help. Families who receive services were not more likely or less likely to become homeless and were not more likely or less likely to have the child removed," Fowler said.

The conference vendors at the 9th annual conference included Missouri Housing Development Commission, Mercy Neighborhood Ministries, the Department of Mental Health, Delta Area Economic Opportunity Corporation, the University of Missouri School of Social Work and Truman Veterans Administration.