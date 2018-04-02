Homeowner in Custody following House Fire, Assault

BOONE COUNTY - A 29-year-old man is in custody at the Boone County Jail Friday after a fire destroyed his home Thursday night south of Harrisburg.

Detective Tom O'Sullivan said a Boone County Deputy witnessed Thomas Penrose assault an insurance adjuster Friday afternoon. After the deputy attempted to take Penrose into custody, a fight broke out. The deputy shot Penrose with a taser. The deputy was hit in the head during the scuffle and taken to Boone Hospital. O'Sullivan said deputies took Penrose into custody after calling in backup and with the help of two Boone County firefighters on the scene.

The two firefighters called the first deputy to the scene early Friday afternoon because they had "some concerns with the investigation," according to O'Sullivan. The deputy said she witnessed the assault soon after she arrived on the scene.

Penrose remains in a holding cell at the Boone County Jail as of Friday afternoon because he is still what O'Sullivan called "volatile." O'Sullivan said he expects Penrose to be charged with third degree assault, assaulting a law enforcement officer, and resisting arrest. O'Sullivan said bond would be set around $3,000 and Penrose could be due in court as early as Monday.

Boone County firefighters were called to the Penrose residence around 10 p.m. Thursday. Division Chief Gale Blomenkamp said the modular home on the 1300 block of North Route E was a total loss. Penrose lives with his three children and wife at the home. They were not present at the time of the alleged assault.