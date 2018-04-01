Homeowners uncertain of next step for flooded homes

CAMDENTON - Some homeowners are unsure of their next step after days of flooding at the Lake of the Ozarks.

The flood line receded Tuesday but many homes were still unaccessible to those wanting to salvage belongings.

Two homeowners told KOMU 8 they were waiting on assistance from either the government or the Red Cross.

"I don't know what the reasoning was behind it but we've not heard from the Red Cross," Deborah Mosimann said. "I understand that they're probably pretty busy but the only people we've heard from that have made an appearance down here is right after our evacuation yesterday morning."

Mossimann said when officials from Planning and Zoning arrived, it was only to give a piece of paper stating they would not be allowed back into their homes until it was inspected.

Some are frustrated about not knowing if they will be able to enter their home once the waters go down. "If they're gonna declare it a disaster and FEMA has to come in, we can't go back in,"Mosimann said.

"I'm still expecting to hear words of encouragement for what I can do and can't do," Dennis Welch said.

An official with the Red Cross and Camden Emergency Management said there has not been a need for a Red Cross presence in the Lake area.

"Everybody except one has been evacuated, either self evacuated or we have evacuated them, has had family or friends in the area that they've been staying with," Ron Gentry with Camden Emergency Management said.

Gentry also said that if people are needing any form of assistance to contact his office.