"Homes for Computers" Program Applications Available

COLUMBIA - The Voluntary Action Center (VAC), the Downtown Optimist Club and the city announced the start of the 10th annual "Homes for Computers" program Wednesday. It provides refurbished computers to low-income families.

Applications are available at the VAC office at 403 A Vandiver Dr., and they must be turned in by February 8 for families to be considered. If the program receives more applications than available computers, the VAC will hold a drawing to determine who gets the computers.

To be eligible for the program, families must have at least one child in grades K-12 and live within Columbia city limits. The VAC said chosen families will be notified the week of Feb. 11.

The program has provided more than 350 computers to families since it started in 2003.

The VAC said in a media release it is not able to accept additional computer donations. If you would like to donate a used or unwanted computer, you can contact the following: