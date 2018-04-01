Homicide Investigation in Morgan County

Police say 58-year-old James Wager turned himself in minutes after he shot and killed 39-year-old Nathan Walker.

"We were able to determine who the shooter was and place him into custody rather quickly without incident" Detective Greg Martin said. "This kind of thing doesn't happen around here often," he said. The last homicide in Morgan county took place six years ago.

Police say Wager told them he believed Walker burglarized his home earlier that day. They say Wager said there was a scramble over a gun in the passenger seat of his truck before he shot Walker.

Janelle Matthews, the victim's girlfriend, watched the incident from the front yard. "They're saying there Nate reached for a gun or something, he was free handed and four or five feet from the car when he shot him," Matthews said.

The Morgan County Prosecutor charged Wager with second degree murder; if convicted he faces up to thirty years in prison.