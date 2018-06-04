Homicide Suspected After Man Found Dead on Road

CHADWICK (AP) - Southwest Missouri investigators are working to identify a man found dead on a rural road in what appears to be a homicide.

The Springfield News-Leader reports Christian County sheriff's deputies were called to a road south of Chadwick around 11 a.m. Friday. The man, believed to be in his mid-30s, was not carrying any form of identification.

Sheriff Joey Kyle says deputies found shell casings and "other signs of trauma" on or near the body and believe he had been shot.

Kyle says the body was found on a small, dead-end gravel roadway by a resident who lives at the only home at the end of the road.

A coroner was scheduled to perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.