Homicide victim had disappeared from restaurant parking lot

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — The mother of a Springfield homicide victim says her son disappeared from a fast-food restaurant parking lot on the night he was shot.

Robyn Wittke said her 18-year-old son, Landon Bays, went to a McDonald's with a couple of friends. Wittke told the Springfield News-Leader that Bays' phone started to ring as he was entering the restaurant, so he stepped outside to take the call.

Wittke says that when Bays' friends finished eating, they went outside to meet up with him, but he wasn't there. His mother says Bays' car was still in the parking lot, but he was gone.

Bays had been wounded when police found him later that night about a mile away from the McDonald's. He died in a hospital three days later.