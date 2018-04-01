Honk For Healthcare

A small group gathered near Congressman Kenny Hulshof's office to ask residents to honk for healthcare.

Protesters hope to persuade others to call and ask the congressman to vote to override the Presdent's veto.

"The majority of uninsured kids in the country are actually eligible for the program," said Emily Smith, member of Citizens For Missouri's Children. "In Missouri it would actually double the amount of money we would take in."

Congressman Hulshof has not announced how he will vote when lawmakers decide on Thursday whether or not to override the veto.