Honor Ball to Raise Money for Honor Flight

COLUMBIA- "When I left Fort Hood Texas i thought boy oh boy I'm leaving all these good friends of mine. It was a traumatic experience for me several week sor months after I got home I felt like I needed to be where I was back with those other people back in the camp. But when we flew to WAshington, DC and to the memorials. I guess the end of that story was when I came to the war memorial and all of the stars on it. It was kind of the end of the story for me," said Walter Straight, an Honor Flight veteran.

A story that took these veterans more than 65 years to write. Honor Flight offers a free experience to Washington DC to see their memorials.

And for Hugh Dunn, a 40 year coach in Macon, this was an exclamation point at the end of the story.

"I expected there might be a few people when I got back but never something like this that they'd be there at 1 o'clock in the morning, " Dunn said.

You have an opportunity to interact with a bunch of old soldiers. The Honor Ball is December 4th. The program begins at 6:30 at the Holiday Inn Executive Center. We are losing our World War II Vets at rate 1000 a day. The Honor Ball is important because it helps finance these flight. We also need to find these men and women. If you see an 80 or 90 year old individual, tell them about the Honor Flight experience.

You can purchase tickets for the Honor Ball by emailing centralmissourihonorflight@yahoo.com or on our website.