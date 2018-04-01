Honor Drive Revs Their Engines

COLUMBIA - Central Missouri Honor Flight benefitted from the first ever Honor Drive, a fundraiser that featured 178 flashy cars driving a 78 mile route from Columbia to Fulton. Central Missouri Mustang and Ford Club hosted the event. It raised about $6000 to help send veterans to Washington D.C. to see the World War II Memorial.

"This was a way to unite the Patriot Guard, the motorcycle groups, the car groups, and everybody can drive at an event that will raise money to send these folks." said Lisa Mallot-Hulett, Honor Drive co-founder along with Jim Reese.

The event attracted people from all over Missouri to donate their money and cars to help the cause. The next Honor Flight is October 19 and the fundraiser helped offset some of those costs.