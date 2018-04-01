Honor Flight #19 Receives Large Columbia Homecoming

COLUMBIA - Central Missouri Honor Flight organizers said about 700 people came out to the Honor Flight #19 homecoming. The veterans bus arrived at the Courtyard by Marriott at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. Veterans on the trip spent the past day touring war memorials in Washington DC.

"Everything was just great," Korea veteran Jim James said. "We toured the WWII memorial and Vietnam memorial... it's hard to pinpoint my favorite part."

An announcer read each veteran's name as they stepped off the bus. About 950 motorcycles also rode in front of the veterans' two busses and led the way to the hotel.