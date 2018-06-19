Honor Flight #19 to Celebrate Holiday Homecoming

COLUMBIA - Central Missouri Honor Flight announced a patriotic homecoming Tuesday. Honor Flight #19 will leave Columbia at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 3. The arrival time back to Columbia will be approximately 12:50 a.m. July 4 at the Courtyard by Marriott.

"For those who have never been to a homecoming when the heroes get off the buses and see their loved ones after an inspirational day in Washington DC, this would be the homecoming to attend," Central Missouri Honor Flight said in a press release.

The organization also asks families to consider bringing their children to welcome the veterans home.