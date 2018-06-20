Honoring Their Sacrifice

KINGDOM CITY - In another edition of Sarah's Stories, KOMU8's Sarah Hill takes you inside the Honor Flight Riders, a group of 150 motorcycle riders who on this night, surrounded two buses carrying World War II vets in a loud, moving tribute. If you know a World War II veteran, tell them about this free program called Honor Flight. You can print off applications on the KOMU home page by clicking on the Central MO Honor Flight logo.